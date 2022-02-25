Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.760-$0.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE VTR traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.62. The company had a trading volume of 80,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,837. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ventas has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $61.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ventas will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 339.63%.

VTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Ventas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Capital One Financial reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Ventas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Ventas by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $417,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $497,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

