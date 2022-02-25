WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases 583 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $9,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STZ traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.79. 29,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.64. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $258.00. The stock has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -716.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -310.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.17.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

