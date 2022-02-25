National Bankshares Boosts RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target to C$28.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on REI.UN. TD Securities lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.75 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, February 11th. lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.88.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of TSE REI.UN traded up C$0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$25.06. 432,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,084. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.76 billion and a PE ratio of 13.29. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$18.71 and a 52-week high of C$25.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.33, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.61.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.