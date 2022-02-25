Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) PT Raised to C$120.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$107.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Loblaw Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$107.30.

Loblaw Companies stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting C$101.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,460. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$100.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$94.56. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of C$61.20 and a 1-year high of C$105.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.33.

In other news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.15, for a total transaction of C$490,773.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$577,541.67. Also, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 14,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.85, for a total value of C$1,549,999.03. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,064 shares of company stock valued at $2,696,678.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

