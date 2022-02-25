Raymond James Boosts Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to C$52.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

TECK has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Shares of TECK stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,831,630. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.19 and a 200-day moving average of $27.97. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $37.23.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 29.6% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 305.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,074,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,748,000 after purchasing an additional 808,971 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 126.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 109,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 61,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

