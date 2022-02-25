Alexandria Capital LLC Has $11.95 Million Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Alexandria Capital LLC lessened its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. SBA Communications comprises about 1.1% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $11,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBAC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.14.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,776 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $305.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $335.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.94 and a beta of 0.31. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

