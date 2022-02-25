Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $53.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.37 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 47.08%. Axonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ AXNX traded up $3.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,807. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.22. Axonics has a 52 week low of $42.37 and a 52 week high of $79.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 0.42.
In other Axonics news, COO Rinda Sama sold 11,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $573,306.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $1,018,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,223. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research firms recently commented on AXNX. Zacks Investment Research cut Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Axonics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Axonics from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axonics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.
Axonics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.
