BSCView Price Down 26% Over Last 7 Days (BSCV)

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 25th. BSCView has a total market cap of $92,183.35 and approximately $24,978.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSCView coin can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BSCView has traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00042318 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,668.79 or 0.06897264 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,732.62 or 1.00101319 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00043944 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00047916 BTC.

About BSCView

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

BSCView Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCView should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BSCView using one of the exchanges listed above.

