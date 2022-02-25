Oikos (OKS) Trading Down 23.6% Over Last 7 Days

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. During the last seven days, Oikos has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. Oikos has a market cap of $506,994.17 and $3,592.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oikos coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oikos alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00042318 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,668.79 or 0.06897264 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,732.62 or 1.00101319 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00043944 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00047916 BTC.

Oikos Profile

Oikos’ genesis date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OKSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Oikos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oikos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.