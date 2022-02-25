$189.15 Million in Sales Expected for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) to report sales of $189.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $190.20 million and the lowest is $188.09 million. NetScout Systems reported sales of $213.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year sales of $853.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $852.47 million to $854.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $889.15 million, with estimates ranging from $886.80 million to $891.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $262.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.35 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $232,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $92,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,767 shares of company stock worth $936,685 in the last ninety days. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,211,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616,952 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 49,083.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,220 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 892,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,056,000 after acquiring an additional 590,831 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,748,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,933,000 after buying an additional 372,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,059,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,139,000 after acquiring an additional 347,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTCT traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $31.21. 10,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,231. NetScout Systems has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.68.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

