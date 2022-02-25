Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Receives $44.73 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.73.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXC. Mizuho decreased their target price on Exelon from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Vertical Research cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other Exelon news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exelon stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.48. 383,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,992,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.49. Exelon has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $44.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

