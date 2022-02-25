Jeffrey P. Fritz Sells 1,285 Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey P. Fritz sold 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $14,777.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CPSS traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.90. The stock had a trading volume of 251 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,444. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $14.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a current ratio of 13.73 and a quick ratio of 13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.51.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

