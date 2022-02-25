Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Cut to $600.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $625.00 to $600.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $19.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $477.61. The company had a trading volume of 28,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $135.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.97, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10. Intuit has a 12-month low of $365.15 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $563.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $580.91.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. Intuit’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 66.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

