Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.900-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $15.94. The company had a trading volume of 40,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.74. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $22.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average of $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OEC shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.40.

In related news, CEO Corning F. Painter purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $521,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corning F. Painter purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $607,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 102.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 478.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 10,029 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 8,543 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 50,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 15,233 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

