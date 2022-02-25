Aspen Investment Management Inc Increases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,922 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,899,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,205,116,000 after purchasing an additional 203,878 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,209,213,000 after acquiring an additional 290,139 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,761 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,732,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $918,034,000 after acquiring an additional 125,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $936,732,000 after acquiring an additional 354,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW traded down $2.91 on Friday, reaching $210.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,038. The firm has a market cap of $141.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.84 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $238.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.66.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.30.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

