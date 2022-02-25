Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Invests $229,000 in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter worth $28,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 145.5% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 77.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Airbnb by 34.5% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,594,184. The company has a market cap of $98.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.24 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.58. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.71 and a 52-week high of $215.49.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($10.88) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total transaction of $131,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.88, for a total transaction of $24,034,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 755,433 shares of company stock valued at $130,749,145 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABNB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.48.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

