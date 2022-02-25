Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,488 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 0.7% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $77,351,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 29.6% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,522,000 after buying an additional 19,992 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 9.9% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Visa by 1.7% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,194,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West lifted its position in Visa by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 82,943 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,475,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,396 shares of company stock worth $7,996,185. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $218.03. 114,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,260,308. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.08 and a 200-day moving average of $219.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

