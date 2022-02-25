OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 109 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 73,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,045,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.8% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at $372,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $5.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.05. 19,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,870,671. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $178.58 and a one year high of $283.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $238.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 102.73% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.84%.

In other news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,570 shares of company stock worth $56,974,872. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.71.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.