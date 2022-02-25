OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Decreases Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 124.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 115.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 230.9% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,185. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ROP traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $441.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,264. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $365.23 and a one year high of $505.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $454.18 and a 200 day moving average of $467.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

