OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 125 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,934 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 128,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,799,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Stryker by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 456,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $118,537,000 after acquiring an additional 31,601 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in Stryker by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 241,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $63,700,000 after acquiring an additional 21,262 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Stryker by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 39,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,409,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYK traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $259.75. 9,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,550. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.17. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $227.84 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The company has a market cap of $98.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.46, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.36%.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.00.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

