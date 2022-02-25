Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 13,030 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,030 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 5.4% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in Sysco by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 32,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Argus upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $84.96 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The company has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 64.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.16.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The company had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.43%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $6,452,186.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,720 shares of company stock worth $8,310,393. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

