Altus Group (TSE:AIF) PT Lowered to C$70.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$78.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$72.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altus Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$71.15.

Get Altus Group alerts:

AIF stock traded up C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$50.25. The company had a trading volume of 147,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,150. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$61.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$63.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.60. Altus Group has a fifty-two week low of C$47.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$72.33.

In other Altus Group news, Director Raymond Mikulich purchased 1,000 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$52.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,257 shares in the company, valued at C$481,641.71. Also, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.14, for a total transaction of C$134,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,370,847.68. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,294 shares of company stock valued at $120,034.

Altus Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.