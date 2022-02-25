Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,775 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth $37,052,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 471.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,685,000 after buying an additional 301,840 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,155,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,016,000 after purchasing an additional 265,256 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,907,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,403,000 after acquiring an additional 219,867 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 401.2% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 265,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after purchasing an additional 212,658 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMST traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,259. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.69 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.92.

