Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,064 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.33.

UNP stock opened at $242.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $154.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $256.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.35 and a 200-day moving average of $233.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

