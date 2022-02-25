Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,405 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $465,937,000 after purchasing an additional 257,611 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,071,461 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $218,974,000 after purchasing an additional 411,970 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 1,039.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $209,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,513 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,790,794 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $205,905,000 after purchasing an additional 28,158 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,706,343 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $196,195,000 after purchasing an additional 16,810 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $91.58 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $141.97. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.40.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Best Buy in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Best Buy from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

In related news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

