CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stock Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in TELUS were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TELUS by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after buying an additional 128,989 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TELUS by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,382 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,975,000 after buying an additional 129,291 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in TELUS by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 148,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 48,608 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in TELUS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,189,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in TELUS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

TU stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.14. 22,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587,355. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $25.38. The stock has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.86 and its 200 day moving average is $23.16.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.84%.

Several brokerages have commented on TU. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.58.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

