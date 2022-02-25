Eagle Capital Management LLC Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,215,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,599,000 after buying an additional 44,535 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,632 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,304,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,048,000 after purchasing an additional 108,135 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,081,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,174,000 after purchasing an additional 597,615 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 255.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,908,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,578 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRU stock traded up $2.31 on Friday, reaching $111.26. The stock had a trading volume of 10,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,479. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.47 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 26.22%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRU. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.87.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 10,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total transaction of $1,229,822.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 225,645 shares of company stock worth $25,796,249. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

