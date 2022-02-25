Analysts Anticipate Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $592.02 Million

Analysts expect that Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) will announce $592.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Azul’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $699.31 million and the lowest is $514.56 million. Azul reported sales of $334.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Azul will report full-year sales of $2.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Azul.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.49) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 109.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Azul by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Azul by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Azul by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azul during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Azul by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. 1.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AZUL traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.78. 68,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,146. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.15. Azul has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $29.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.89.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

