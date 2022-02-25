First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEARCA:FID) Trading 3.9% Higher

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEARCA:FID – Get Rating) shot up 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.86 and last traded at $18.53. 19,807 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 27,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.83.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average of $17.90.
