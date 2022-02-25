Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Trading Down 5.8%

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.56 and last traded at $2.60. 210,207 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,914,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGEN shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Agenus in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $667.76 million, a PE ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.19.

In related news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $118,357.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Agenus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Agenus by 190.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

