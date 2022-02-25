Alexandria Capital LLC Acquires 749 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Alexandria Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $311.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $372.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $325.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.