Alexandria Capital LLC Has $8.42 Million Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Alexandria Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $8,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $636,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRX opened at $25.36 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.18 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.13.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BRX shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

