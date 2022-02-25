Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Purchases 114,345 Shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 495,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,345 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in onsemi were worth $22,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in onsemi by 987.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of onsemi by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 1,085.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on onsemi from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on onsemi from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on onsemi from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on onsemi from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $61.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. onsemi has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 1.75.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that onsemi will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other onsemi news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,799. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

