Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Takes Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 431,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,170,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned about 0.62% of Terex as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Terex by 463.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,671,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,183 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Terex by 3,044.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,213,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,694 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Terex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,781,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Terex by 488.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,026,000 after acquiring an additional 256,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Terex by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 794,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after acquiring an additional 192,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

TEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $40.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.41 and a 200 day moving average of $45.32. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.90 million. Terex had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.65%. Terex’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

