HM Payson & Co. Boosts Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,150,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,079,971,000 after buying an additional 517,226 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,524,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,856,973,000 after purchasing an additional 468,887 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,268,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,615,084,000 after purchasing an additional 855,424 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.9% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,137,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,798,000 after purchasing an additional 642,308 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,809,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marc D. Oken bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.46 per share, with a total value of $837,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total value of $9,775,488.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $151.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.98. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.98 and a one year high of $175.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.91%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.86.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

