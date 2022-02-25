BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 88.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $13.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,864. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $15.07. The stock has a market cap of $786.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock TCP Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

In related news, CEO Rajneesh Vig acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter valued at about $287,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 636.2% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 67,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 80,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 53,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

