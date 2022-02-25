Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.870-$0.930 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.48. 21,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,782. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.96 and its 200-day moving average is $25.11. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $22.09 and a 12 month high of $27.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 485.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WRE shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,302,000 after buying an additional 107,736 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 182,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 8,549 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

