Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.160-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $395 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $366.02 million.Globant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.860-$ EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLOB. Citigroup lifted their target price on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen raised their price target on Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush raised their price target on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Globant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $324.10.

NYSE GLOB traded up $3.47 on Friday, reaching $268.27. 14,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,948. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $262.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.74. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.86 and a beta of 1.53. Globant has a 12 month low of $191.92 and a 12 month high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Globant will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Globant during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Globant by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Globant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

