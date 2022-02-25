Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $466.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:OII traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 3.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Oceaneering International has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $18.20.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 12,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $155,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OII. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 189.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,067,000 after buying an additional 884,814 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 10.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,095,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,592,000 after purchasing an additional 59,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 67,359 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oceaneering International (Get Rating)

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.