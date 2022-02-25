NanoXplore (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Price Target Lowered to C$8.50 at Raymond James

NanoXplore (OTCMKTS:NNXPF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on NanoXplore from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NNXPF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.34. 41,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,085. NanoXplore has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $7.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.95.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

