BMO Capital Markets Trims Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Target Price to C$37.00

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

QBCRF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:QBCRF traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.79. Quebecor has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55.

Quebecor, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications, entertainment, and news media and culture services. It operates through the following business segments: Telecommunications, Media, Sports and Entertainment, and Head Office and Inter-Segments. The Telecommunications segments offers services for mobile contracts in which the sale of mobile devices is bundled with telecommunication services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.