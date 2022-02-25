Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) PT Raised to €16.10

Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Societe Generale from €14.10 ($16.02) to €16.10 ($18.30) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ISMAY stock remained flat at $$5.04 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.16. Indra Sistemas has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $6.26.

Indra Sistemas Company Profile

Indra Sistemas SA is a global consulting, technology, innovation, and talent company, which engages providing information technology services. The company offers consulting services & outsourcing of business processes. It also provides solutions & services for the transport & traffic, energy industry, public administration, healthcare, financial services, security & defence and telecom & media sectors.

