Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 237.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,563 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 25.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 63,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,465,000 after purchasing an additional 13,077 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 9.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 5.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 59,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,894,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN opened at $316.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.91. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $244.44 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $199.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.87.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.