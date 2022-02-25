Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 25,600 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $6,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 165,100.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSXMA opened at $50.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $56.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of -77.26 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.35.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LSXMA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

