HM Payson & Co. Sells 655 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 149,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $96.82 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $89.78 and a one year high of $123.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.05.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

