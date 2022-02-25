Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $364,000 Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at $467,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in ONEOK by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 688,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,905,000 after acquiring an additional 64,994 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth $637,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OKE stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.82. 18,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,711,915. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.42 and a 52 week high of $66.78. The company has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 116.88%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.77.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

