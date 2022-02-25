Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FISV stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.86. The stock had a trading volume of 61,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,393,041. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.91 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,276,199.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,031 shares of company stock valued at $16,195,524 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.10.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

