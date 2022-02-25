JB Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 405,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,448,000. iShares U.S. Energy ETF comprises 1.5% of JB Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,492,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,906 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 230.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,448,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,412 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,268,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,893,000 after buying an additional 318,628 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 506,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,723,000 after purchasing an additional 88,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 469,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,653,000 after acquiring an additional 21,828 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $36.09. 89,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,640,960. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $24.49 and a one year high of $37.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.75.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

