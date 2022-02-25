Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Receives GBX 1,921.30 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,921.30 ($26.13).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($25.84) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,545 ($21.01) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($27.20) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Travis Perkins stock traded up GBX 59 ($0.80) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,416.50 ($19.26). 855,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,918. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,512.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,593.27. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,326.50 ($18.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,839.60 ($25.02). The stock has a market cap of £3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

