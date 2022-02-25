Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $831,000 Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,223,466,000 after purchasing an additional 543,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,965,680,000 after acquiring an additional 330,694 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,831,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $977,280,000 after acquiring an additional 311,657 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,071,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $369,798,000 after purchasing an additional 250,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 392.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 290,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,262,000 after purchasing an additional 231,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.68.

NYSE LMT opened at $395.71 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $398.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.04.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.